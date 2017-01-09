Search
Search our vast electronic book collections for titles suitable for your computer, tablet or eReader.
Search across our online video collections.
Research by Subject
Research Help
Library News
- Happy New Year and Welcome Back!
- Welcome Back to UNB Libraries for Winter Term! Check out our services, resources, and spaces for group study and quiet study. All our libraries offer expert assistance in developin…
- Digital Media Editing Studio @ HIL
- In recognition of the increasing use of digital media modalities for academic and creative expression, UNB Libraries is now providing space for working on media projects (e.g. vide…
- Statista – Getting your Facts Straight
- Launched in 2008, Statista is a holistic and multidisciplinary database, one of the world’s largest statistics portals, covering worldwide markets, industries, and societal t…
- More News...
-