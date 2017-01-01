Login to My UNB Reserves

Happy Holidays!
UNB Libraries’ staff wish you a peaceful, joyful, and restorative holiday season. Stay safe, keep warm, and we’ll see you next year! Please note that all libraries will…
Archives & Special Collections Hours
Please note the following hours for UNB Archives & Special Collections: December 19th to December 22nd: By appointment only December 23rd:  CLOSED   New Winter term h…
UNB Libraries closing early on Dec. 19th
Please be advised that UNB Libraries (HIL, Science & Forestry, Engineering & Computer Science, & South Gym) will be closing at 2:45pm on Monday, December 19th for a hol…
