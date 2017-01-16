Login to My UNB Reserves

Library News

Fundamentals in Digital Scholarship: GIS for Humanities Workshop
GIS and Spatial Data for Humanities: Introduction to ESRI’s Story Maps Date: 21 January 2017, 1pm – 4pm Location: Harriet Irving Library Data/GIS Lab (HIL 310) Have you…
Winter Term Hours for Archives & Special Collections
Please note UNB Archives & Special Collections’ hours for the Winter term: Book Retrieval: 10am-12pm, Tuesday to Thursday 1pm-4pm, Monday to Friday Consultation of Archiv…
Happy New Year and Welcome Back!
Welcome Back to UNB Libraries for Winter Term! Check out our services, resources, and spaces for group study and quiet study. All our libraries offer expert assistance in developin…
