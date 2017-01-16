Search
Search our vast electronic book collections for titles suitable for your computer, tablet or eReader.
Search across our online video collections.
Research by Subject
Research Help
Library News
- Fundamentals in Digital Scholarship: GIS for Humanities Workshop
- GIS and Spatial Data for Humanities: Introduction to ESRI’s Story Maps Date: 21 January 2017, 1pm – 4pm Location: Harriet Irving Library Data/GIS Lab (HIL 310) Have you…
- Winter Term Hours for Archives & Special Collections
- Please note UNB Archives & Special Collections’ hours for the Winter term: Book Retrieval: 10am-12pm, Tuesday to Thursday 1pm-4pm, Monday to Friday Consultation of Archiv…
- Happy New Year and Welcome Back!
- Welcome Back to UNB Libraries for Winter Term! Check out our services, resources, and spaces for group study and quiet study. All our libraries offer expert assistance in developin…
- More News...
-